AI, and the Real Capacity Crisis in Chip Design

By Stelios Diamantidis, Synopsys (February 24, 2022)

Chip industry veterans are used to the cyclical nature of semiconductor supply and demand, but the ongoing chip shortage has been particularly tough for many. Supply chain disruptions will likely persist in the coming years and the semiconductor sector is unlikely to return to old norms.

There’s a more pressing crisis on the horizon, however, that will bring the semiconductor industry to its next turning point: The lack of engineering throughput will remain unless we optimize the chip design process.

Persistent chip shortages appear to be due to relatively short–term economic factors. But if we start thinking about chip design in a different way, it could offer new opportunities for advancements in chip production. Disruptions in semiconductor design certainly didn’t start the global chip shortage, but it’s doing its part to exacerbate the crisis.

