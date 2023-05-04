How to Avoid Fall in Expectations for Automated Driving

By K. Charles Janac, Arteris IP

EETimes (April 26, 2023)

Consider that there were more than 38,824 automotive fatalities and 115,000 injury accidents in 2020 in the United States alone, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Additionally, Bankrate estimates that the economic cost is $474 billion, which includes wage loss, medical and administrative expenses, motor vehicle damage and uninsured costs. The opportunity to prevent 20% to 50% of these tragedies by developing automated driving technology to reduce the loss of valuable lives and the associated economic impact is a necessary goal.

The vision of self-driving cars is there, but the implementation will be more challenging and take longer than expected. Eventually, human ingenuity will overcome the obstacles, but it may not be in a linear manner. By understanding the current reality of automated driving in the near term, companies and ecosystems can better predict the adoption of this transformative technology and make intelligent planning decisions. Too much focus on future technologies can negatively affect vehicle sales because consumers will delay purchases rather than buy cars with automated safety features that benefit them now.

