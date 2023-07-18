RISC-V Fast-Forwards, Breaks Ground for Auto Innovations

By Anders Holmberg, IAR Systems.

EETimes (July 17, 2023)

The SiFive RISC-V Automotive CPU IP continues to advance to address and enable automotive applications like infotainment, connectivity and advanced driver-assistance systems. Yet without the right tools, embedded software developers at OEMS and suppliers cannot make full use of the energy efficiency, simplicity, security and flexibility that RISC-V offers.

Formal standards for safety certification have been around for many years, but over the last few years, the interest in and use of such standards has risen quite dramatically. Within automotive systems, the sector-specific standard ISO 26262 is used. Getting your application functional safety (FuSa)-certified is just a fact of life in the automotive industry. However, this process is not full-fledged in the RISC-V toolchain ecosystem, with many players coming from the broad market missing the embedded expertise in safety applications.

