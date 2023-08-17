Neural Networks Can Help Keep Connected Vehicles Secure

By Shreyas Basavaraju, Socionext America (Agust 16, 2023)

Connected vehicles are, according to the World Economic Forum, forecast to double by 2030, accounting for 96% of all shipped vehicles.

With everything being connected and software-driven, vehicle tampering will become a real problem. Remotely controlling a smart vehicle or interfering with the navigation system can lead to a wide range of safety issues for consumers. In 2021, a new standard called ISO/SAE 21434 was developed in collaboration with SAE International to address the cybersecurity in engineering of electrical and electronic (E/E) systems within road vehicles.

The new standard is designed to ensure high-quality safety and cybersecurity measures throughout the entire product-engineering lifecycle to ensure road vehicles have been designed, manufactured and deployed with security mechanisms to safeguard the confidence, integrity and authenticity of functions in road vehicles.

The connected car experience promises always “on” data-gathering and connectivity, which creates major privacy and data-protection vulnerabilities. So it becomes imperative to safeguard electronics, communications systems, data, software and algorithms against bad actors from intercepting transmitted data content, such as software updates, credit card info, text/phone messages, access to camera videos and other personal/private data.

Neural networks can help.

Click here to read more ...













