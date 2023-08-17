Analog IP to protect SoC from side-channel attacks

By Chris Morrison, Agile Analog

Planet Analog (August 16, 2023)

The frequency and severity of side-channel attacks (SCAs) have been accelerating for some time. Hackers are now looking beyond software and they are attempting to compromise chips, as these can yield valuable information and the hassle of navigating software security can be avoided.

Across the globe, there are growing concerns about SCAs. Which type of applications are susceptible to SCAs? How can SCAs be spotted? This article focuses on voltage-centric side-channel attacks and outlines key functions of an analog IP for a voltage glitch detection solution.

Voltage side-channel attacks are becoming a popular method used by hackers to target chips. This is when malicious individuals aim to gain direct access to electronics and use glitching techniques to weaken the system. The security breaches that occur because of a successful SCA can reveal a significant quantity of sensitive information and leave the system on chip (SoC) in an extremely vulnerable position.

