The Role of Interconnection in the Evolution of Advanced Packaging Technology

By Ki-ill Moon, Head of PKG Technology Development, SK hynix (August 18, 2023)

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore famously predicted that the number of transistors on a chip would double every one to two years. Known as Moore’s Law, this forecast held true until recently thanks to developments in pattern-miniaturization technology. However, Moore’s Law may no longer be valid as technological advancements have reached their limits and costs have risen from the use of expensive equipment such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. Meanwhile, there is still great market demand for ever-improving semiconductor technologies. To bridge this gap in technological advancement and meet the semiconductor market’s needs, one solution has emerged: advanced semiconductor packaging technology.

Although advanced packaging is highly complex and involves a wide mixture of technologies, interconnection technology remains at its core. This article will cover how packaging technology has evolved and SK hynix’s recent efforts and accomplishments in helping to advance the field.

Click here to read more ...







