Accelerating RISC-V development with network-on-chip IP

By Frank Schirrmeister, Arteris (September 21, 2023)

In the world of system-on-chip (SoC) devices, architects encounter many options when configuring the processor subsystem. Choices range from single processor cores to clusters to multiple core clusters that are predominantly heterogeneous but occasionally homogeneous.

A recent trend is the widespread adoption of RISC-V cores, which are built upon open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA). This system is available through royalty-free open-source licenses.

Here, the utilization of network-on-chip (NoC) technologies’ plug-and-play capabilities has emerged as an effective strategy to accelerate the integration of RISC-V-based systems. This approach facilitates seamless connections between processor cores or clusters and intellectual property (IP) blocks from multiple vendors.

