Off-the-Shelf Chiplets Open New Market Opportunities

By Ravi Thummarukudy, Mobiveil (September 20, 2023)

With the reintroduction of semiconductor integration into system development, standards-based chiplets promise more efficient, cost-effective designs.

Twenty years ago, I watched a fledgling cottage industry spring up in which enterprising engineers built blocks of intellectual property to sell to design groups that were developing semiconductor chips. Many of those small enterprises are now big and formidable public companies. They serve a $4.58 billion market, according to Fortune Business Insights, that touches almost all of the semiconductor industry.

With chip design now more expensive than ever, sharing IP and information across companies has become a well-accepted practice. Only the largest, best-funded system companies, such as large mobile phone companies or hyperscalers, are able to build full-custom chip solutions. Differentiation moves these system companies to build their own chips, which become integral elements of a company’s success, instead of off-the-shelf, third-party chips that any company can purchase.

