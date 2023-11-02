Adopting IEC 62443 standards for infrastructure cybersecurity
Christophe Tremlet, Analog Devices
embedded.com (October 22, 2023)
This article explores the foundational reasoning and benefits of the IEC 62443 series of standards—a set of protocols designed to ensure cybersecurity resilience and protect critical infrastructures and digital factories. This leading standard offers an extensive layer of security; however, it raises several challenges for those seeking certification. We will explain how security ICs provide essential assistance to organizations striving to reach certification goals for industrial automated control systems (IACS) components.
Despite the potential for increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, IACS have previously been slow to adopt security measures. This has been partly due to the lack of common references for designers and operators of such systems. The IEC 62443 series of standards offers a way forward towards more secure industrial infrastructures, but firms must learn how to navigate its complexities and understand these new challenges in order to make use of it successfully
