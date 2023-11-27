Revolutionizing High-Voltage Controller Chips for Electric Vehicles

By NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

EETimes (November 27, 2023)

New Energy Vehicles require high-voltage controller chips

In the early times, most of the vehicle’s circuits were simple, containing a few essential circuits such as lighting, wiper, etc. Over time, the vehicle’s circuits got updated, increasing complexity.

With new trends such as electrification and autonomous driving, today’s vehicle is a mix of continually evolving subsystems that often have different electronic and electrical components —sometimes up to 100 or more.

The electrification of the automotive industry is rapidly advancing, driven mainly by policy. Industry stakeholders face enormous challenges, resembling the early days of the automobile.

Until the arrival of plug-in and fully electric vehicles, a car’s electrical system was a bit like the body’s circulatory system, where low-voltage comes from the battery, flowing along the wires to the parts that require it before returning to the battery.

