Optimizing Electronics Design With AI Co-Pilots

By Ben Gu, Cadence

EETimes (November 27, 2023)

Design processes are evolving rapidly, and their use will enable the highly optimized ICs, PCBs and systems that we need to keep global innovation on track. Today’s efforts to apply analysis much earlier in the design exploration and validation process are already enabling complex multiphysics analyses and co-optimization across domains. However, increasing design complexity means we may soon need to move beyond such in-design analysis—to processes enabled by machine learning (ML) and AI.

This may sound like a reach, but ML techniques are clearly very powerful, if applied intelligently, and the one thing that the electronics industry is never short of is design data. Surely there must be a thoughtful way to bring them together.

