Reliability challenges in 3D IC semiconductor design

By John Ferguson - Director of Product Management, Siemens DIS

EETimes (November 28, 2023)

3D ICs represent an expansion of heterogeneous advanced package technology into the third dimension, presenting similar design to manufacturability challenges as 2D advanced packages along with additional complexities. While not yet widespread, the advent of chiplet standardization initiatives and the development of supporting tools are making 3D ICs more feasible and profitable for a broader range of players, including both large and small companies with smaller production runs.

The implementation of 3D ICs allows companies to divide a design into functional subcomponents and integrate the resulting IP at the most suitable process nodes. This facilitates low latency, high bandwidth data movement, reduced manufacturing costs, increased wafer yields, lower power consumption, and overall decreased expenses. These appealing advantages are driving significant growth and progress in advanced heterogeneous packaging and 3D IC technologies.

Click here to read more ...













