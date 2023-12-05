LPDDR flash: A memory optimized for automotive systems

By Sandeep Krishnegowda, Infineon Technologies

EDN (December 5, 2023)

Next-generation automotive systems are advancing beyond the limits of currently available technologies. The addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other advanced features requires greater processing power and increased connectivity throughout the vehicle. On top of this, automotive OEMs are expanding the user experience (UX) to introduce innovations that improve convenience, efficiency, and safety for drivers and passengers.

This combination of new and advanced features is straining the capacity of traditional automotive E/E architectures (see Figure 1). To address this need, OEMs are consolidating more functions into fewer systems by taking a domain/zonal architectural approach. And these systems often need substantially more non-volatile memory for code storage than is available as embedded flash integrated into processors.

Click here to read more ...







