5 Steps to Confront the Talent Shortage With IP-Centric Design

By Vishal Moondhra, Perforce Software

EETimes (January 4, 2024)

The talent shortage is one of the biggest challenges the U.S. semiconductor industry must confront.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, of the 115,000 open jobs in the industry through 2030, 58% will not be filled. The demand for these skilled employees isn’t going away anytime soon, especially as the chip industry accelerates design and production sparked by the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. Projects are coming to market faster, budgets are tighter and teams are spread across the globe, making efficiency paramount across the board. However, U.S. chipmakers could come to a standstill if they don’t figure out how to close the talent gap.

One way to help alleviate the effects of the talent shortage is changing how semiconductors are designed so that organizations can achieve more with their existing workforce. This requires moving away from project-centric design and transitioning to an IP-centric design methodology. But why make this switch?

