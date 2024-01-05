5 Steps to Confront the Talent Shortage With IP-Centric Design
By Vishal Moondhra, Perforce Software
EETimes (January 4, 2024)
The talent shortage is one of the biggest challenges the U.S. semiconductor industry must confront.
According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, of the 115,000 open jobs in the industry through 2030, 58% will not be filled. The demand for these skilled employees isn’t going away anytime soon, especially as the chip industry accelerates design and production sparked by the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. Projects are coming to market faster, budgets are tighter and teams are spread across the globe, making efficiency paramount across the board. However, U.S. chipmakers could come to a standstill if they don’t figure out how to close the talent gap.
One way to help alleviate the effects of the talent shortage is changing how semiconductors are designed so that organizations can achieve more with their existing workforce. This requires moving away from project-centric design and transitioning to an IP-centric design methodology. But why make this switch?
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related Articles
New Articles
- 5 Steps to Confront the Talent Shortage With IP-Centric Design
- How to Elevate RRAM and MRAM Design Experience to the Next Level
- What's Next for Multi-Die Systems in 2024?
- Quality Assurance for Embedded Systems
- The complete series of high-end DDR IP solutions of Innosilicon is industry-leading and across major foundry processes