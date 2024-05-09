The Rise of RISC-V and ISO 26262 Compliance

Can RISC-V meet ISO 26262 standards and reshape the automotive industry when it comes to functional safety? The latest trends suggest it’s already happening.

By Simon Wang, Andes Technology

ElectronicDesign (May 2, 2024)

RISC-V technology is beginning its inroads into automotive electrical/electronic (EE) architecture design. Four major trends are driving this evolution: the surge in electric vehicles (EVs), advances in self-driving technology, the emergence of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.

The extensible RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) offers major advantages for automotive silicon vendors, Tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs. High-performance efficiency, a modular ISA, and emphasis on security make RISC-V an attractive choice for automotive applications. Moreover, RISC-V's open ecosystem fosters innovation and collaboration, driving its widespread adoption across the automotive industry.

As industry leaders like Andes Technology pave the way with ISO 26262 international functional-safety-standard certified RISC-V CPUs, the automotive sector is poised for a new era of innovation and reliability.

