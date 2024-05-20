Functional Safety for Control and Status Registers

By Tim Schneider, Arteris

How to navigate the complexities of building functional safety into SoC design, including managing IP blocks, CSRs, and adhering to standards like ISO 26262.

System-on-chip (SoC) design has changed dramatically in the last decade, especially in terms of size, complexity, and number of intellectual-property (IP) blocks. Meeting functional-safety requirements like ISO 26262 adds to this challenge.

At a high level, the view of a SoC design is conceptually simple. Logical functions are captured and described as functional blocks called IP blocks. SoC designers typically acquire processor IP from one vendor and additional IPs, such as memory interfaces (e.g., double-data-rate, or DDR, controllers), as well as communications interfaces like USB, Ethernet, and PCIe, from other trusted vendors.

In the past, a typical SoC might consist of a dozen or so IPs, each containing thousands to tens of thousands of transistors. In comparison, current SoCs can have hundreds of IP blocks, each incorporating millions of transistors.

Current trends in SoC design have designers adding their own domain expertise such as audio/image/signal processing, artificial-intelligence (AI) accelerators, radio frequency (RF), analog, and sensors to enable product differentiation, and then integrating the aforementioned “off-the-shelf” third-party IP.

