Why verification matters in network-on-chip (NoC) design

By Zifei Huang, Adeel Liaquat and Ashish Darbari (Axiomise)

EDN (May 21, 2024)

In the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry, keeping pace with Moore’s Law presents opportunities and challenges, particularly in system-on-chip (SoC) designs. Notably, the number of transistors in microprocessors soared to an unprecedented trillion.

Therefore, as modern applications demand increasing complexity and functionality, improving transistor usage efficiency without sacrificing energy efficiency has become a key goal. Thus, the network-on-chip (NoC) concept has been introduced, a solution designed to address the limitations of traditional bus-based systems by enabling efficient, scalable, and flexible on-chip data transmission.

Designing an NoC involves defining requirements, selecting an architecture, choosing a routing algorithm, planning the physical layout, and conducting verification to ensure performance and reliability. As the final checkpoint before a NoC can be deemed ready for deployment, a deadlock/livelock-free system can be built, increasing confidence in design verification.

In this article, we will dive deeper into a comprehensive methodology for formally verifying an NoC, showcasing the approaches and techniques that ensure our NoC designs are robust, efficient, and ready to meet the challenges of modern computing environments.

