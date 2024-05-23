How control electronics can help scale quantum computers

by Chris Morrison, Director of Product Marketing at Agile Analog

Benefits and challenges of integrating control electronics within the cryostat

Quantum computing, with its potential to tackle problems way beyond the capabilities of standard computers, has ignited a global scientific and technological race. While the focus often lies on the qubits themselves, the entire hardware and software stack plays a crucial role in enabling quantum operations. Of particular interest to electronic engineers is the control and measurement that sits between the quantum qubits, as well as the software controlling them.

There are several main types of quantum computer that scientists and technology companies are currently developing.

Superconducting quantum computers use superconducting circuits to create qubits. The circuits are cooled to extremely low temperatures, which allows them to maintain their quantum properties. Superconducting quantum computers are relatively mature and can perform a wide range of calculations. However, they are very sensitive to their environment and can be difficult to scale to larger sizes.

Trapped ion quantum computers use trapped ions to create qubits. Ions are atoms that have lost or gained electrons, and they can be trapped in an electromagnetic field. Trapped ion quantum computers are also relatively mature, but they are complex to build and operate.

