Temperature Sensors for ASICs
By AsicNorth
Today’s electronics devices interface more than ever with the real world through various sensors. A key factor in the performance of integrated circuits is temperature, whether that be the temperature of the environment or the temperature of the silicon. As a result, IC designs must be capable of monitoring temperature; however, temperature sensing circuitry has complexities that cannot be trivialized.
One strategy is to embed the temperature sensor as part of a semiconductor chip (ASIC). These sensors generate electrical signals, like voltage or current, in response to temperature and/or temperature changes and convert the electrical signals into numbers that the ASIC can utilize for feedback.
A system’s operation hinges on the accuracy of an embedded temperature sensor‘s measurements. Therefore, choosing the correct integrated temperature sensor IP for your device is critical to your successful hardware designs.
