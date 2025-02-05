Understanding why power management IP is so important
By Chris Morrison, VP Product Marketing, Agile Analog
Power management IP is indispensable in modern chip design, especially for battery applications where power is constrained and for high-power applications where thermal efficiency is vital. Power management IPs are specialized blocks or circuits that help to control the power consumption, voltage levels and energy efficiency of a system.
The key components of power management IP
First, let’s review the common components of power management IP. These include low drop-out (LDO) linear voltage regulators, voltage references, and power-on-reset (POR) circuits and can be combined into a dedicated power management unit (PMU) that contains all of the sub-blocks.
LDOs: These are typically used to provide a precise, low-noise, regulated voltage level from a power source such as a battery. A minimal voltage drop (or drop-out voltage) could result from this. A drop-out of 200mV in a standard LDO is typically enough to filter the incoming supply for line and load regulation, producing a low noise and stable output voltage against power supply and load variations.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related Articles
- Key considerations and challenges when choosing LDOs
- Simplifying analog and mixed-signal design integration
- How control electronics can help scale quantum computers
- Analog IP to protect SoC from side-channel attacks
- Agile Analog's Approach to Analog IP Design and Quality --- Why "Silicon Proven" is NOT What You Think
New Articles
- Analysis and Summary on Clock Generator Circuits and PLL Design
- Understanding why power management IP is so important
- Hardware-Assisted Verification: The Real Story Behind Capacity
- Bigger Chips, More IPs, and Mounting Challenges in Addressing the Growing Complexity of SoC Design
- SoC design: What's next for NoCs?
Most Popular
- System Verilog Assertions Simplified
- System Verilog Macro: A Powerful Feature for Design Verification Projects
- Understanding Logic Equivalence Check (LEC) Flow and Its Challenges and Proposed Solution
- Synthesis Methodology & Netlist Qualification
- Enhancing VLSI Design Efficiency: Tackling Congestion and Shorts with Practical Approaches and PnR Tool (ICC2)