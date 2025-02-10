Post-Quantum Cryptography - Securing Semiconductors in a Post-Quantum World

By Enrique Martinez, EnSilica (February 7, 2025)

Quantum computing advances are exciting, but they’re also a looming threat to securing ICs, driving the need for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Learn about PQC, how it’s being implemented, and the legislation involved.

Quantum computing isn’t just a step forward. It's a leap. It has the potential to fundamentally upend computing and set an entirely new standard, allowing computers to solve complex problems and overcome optimization barriers that were previously thought impossible.

Google recently achieved “quantum supremacy”—a theoretical benchmark at which a quantum machine performs a task far beyond the capabilities of a non-quantum supercomputer (Figure 1). The experiment, which Google carried out to demonstrate the potential of quantum computing, would have taken a classic supercomputer almost 50 years to complete. Much is said of the AI revolution, but quantum computing will prove to be the big game changer.

