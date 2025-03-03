Nexus: A Lightweight and Scalable Multi-Agent Framework for Complex Tasks Automation

Humza Sami¹, Mubashir ul Islam¹, Samy Charas¹, Asav Gandhi¹, Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon¹˒², and Valerio Tenace¹

¹PrimisAI, Los Gatos, CA, USA

²University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Recent advancements in Large Language Models (LLMs) have substantially evolved Multi-Agent Systems (MASs) capabilities, enabling systems that not only automate tasks but also leverage near-human reasoning capabilities. To achieve this, LLM-based MASs need to be built around two critical principles: (i) a robust architecture that fully exploits LLM potential for specific tasks -- or related task sets -- and (ii) an effective methodology for equipping LLMs with the necessary capabilities to perform tasks and manage information efficiently. It goes without saying that a priori architectural designs can limit the scalability and domain adaptability of a given MAS.

To address these challenges, in this paper we introduce Nexus: a lightweight Python framework designed to easily build and manage LLM-based MASs. Nexus introduces the following innovations: (i) a flexible multi-supervisor hierarchy, (ii) a simplified workflow design, and (iii) easy installation and open-source flexibility: Nexus can be installed via pip and is distributed under a permissive open-source license, allowing users to freely modify and extend its capabilities.

Experimental results demonstrate that architectures built with Nexus exhibit state-of-the-art performance across diverse domains. In coding tasks, Nexus-driven MASs achieve a 99% pass rate on HumanEval and a flawless 100% on VerilogEval-Human, outperforming cutting-edge reasoning language models such as o3-mini and DeepSeek-R1. Moreover, these architectures display robust proficiency in complex reasoning and mathematical problem solving, achieving correct solutions for all randomly selected problems from the MATH dataset. In the realm of multi-objective optimization, Nexus-based architectures successfully address challenging timing closure tasks on designs from the VTR benchmark suite, while guaranteeing, on average, a power saving of nearly 30%.

