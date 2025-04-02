ARC-V RHX-105 dual-issue, 32-bit RISC-V processor for real-time applications (multi-core)
What tamper detection IP brings to SoC designs
By Chris Morrison, Agile Analog
Planet Analog (April 1, 2025)
The growing complexity and frequency of security threats facing organizations across the globe has transformed opinion about what’s needed to keep devices secure. Modern system-on-chips (SoCs) take a ‘Zero Trust’ approach, assuming that no user, device or application is inherently trustworthy. In parallel to this approach, complementary solutions, including anti-tamper measures, are increasingly important.
Analog IPs such as clock, voltage and temperature monitors are all crucial components for tamper detection within ICs, helping to identify suspicious behavior or physical manipulation that could compromise critical infrastructure and expose sensitive information.
Tamper detection
Security threats are becoming more advanced than ever before, as attackers are discovering new techniques to exploit vulnerabilities. The secure area within a microprocessor and an SoC involves sensitive computations, so these can be especially vulnerable. There has been a surge in physical attacks, such as clock and voltage glitching, side-channel attacks and tampering incidents.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related Articles
New Articles
- What tamper detection IP brings to SoC designs
- RISC-V in 2025: Progress, Challenges,and What's Next for Automotive & OpenHardware
- Understanding MACsec and Its Integration
- Discover new Tessent UltraSight-V from Siemens EDA, and accelerate your RISC-V development.
- The Critical Factors of a High-performance Audio Codec - What Chip Designers Need to Know
Most Popular
- System Verilog Assertions Simplified
- System Verilog Macro: A Powerful Feature for Design Verification Projects
- RISC-V in 2025: Progress, Challenges,and What's Next for Automotive & OpenHardware
- Congestion & Timing Optimization Techniques at 7nm Design
- Optimizing Analog Layouts: Techniques for Effective Layout Matching