How NoC architecture solves MCU design challenges

By Andy Nightingale, Arteris

EDN (April 16, 2025)

Microcontrollers (MCUs) have undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from basic controllers into specialized processing units capable of handling increasingly complex tasks. Once confined to simple command execution, they now support diverse functions that require rapid decision-making, heightened security, and low-power operation.

Their role has expanded across industries, from managing complex control systems in industrial automation to supporting safety-critical vehicle applications and power-efficient operations in connected devices.

As MCUs take on greater workloads, the conventional bus-based interconnects that once sufficed now limit performance and scalability. Adding artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, machine learning technology, reconfigurable logic, and secure processing elements demands a more advanced on-chip communication infrastructure.

To meet these needs, designers are adopting network-on-chip (NoC) architectures, which provide a structured approach to data movement, alleviating congestion and optimizing power efficiency. Compared to traditional crossbar-based interconnects, NoCs reduce routing congestion through packetization and serialization, enabling more efficient data flow while reducing wire count.

