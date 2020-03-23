The LC3 codec algorithm for DesignWare® ARC® processors was designed as a low complexity communications codec within the Bluetooth LE Audio specification, to deliver voice and audio streaming. The LC3 codec supports six sample rates within the range of 8kHz to 48kHz and multiple channels are supported with 16 to 320k bits per second per channel.



The LC3 codec for ARC processors has been certified per the approach mandated by the Bluetooth SIG.



Features

Low latency 12.5/13.6 ms total algorithmic delay

Supporting 10ms frame length

Low complexity

Supports voice/audio

16 and 24 bit/sample

{8, 16, 24, 32, 44.1, 48} kHz sample rates

16..320 kbps bitrates per channel with 800/735 bps step

CBR with per frame control of bitrate

Packet loss concealment is optional and require additional licensing

Benefits

Bluetooth LE Audio Codec - Low Complexity Communication (LC3), developed by Fraunhofer IIS

Average processor load ~13 MHz (encode and decode, 16 kHz, 32 kbps, 0 cycles memory latency) on an ARC EM9D processor

Memory size: 53KB ROM, 23KB RAM

Variety of packet loss concealment algorithms to suit application requirements

Deliverables