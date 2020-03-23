4K x 8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, GF22nm FDX 0.8V/1.8
DesignWare® ARC® Audio LC3 Codec (Bluetooth LE Audio)
The LC3 codec for ARC processors has been certified per the approach mandated by the Bluetooth SIG.
Features
- Low latency 12.5/13.6 ms total algorithmic delay
- Supporting 10ms frame length
- Low complexity
- Supports voice/audio
- 16 and 24 bit/sample
- {8, 16, 24, 32, 44.1, 48} kHz sample rates
- 16..320 kbps bitrates per channel with 800/735 bps step
- CBR with per frame control of bitrate
- Packet loss concealment is optional and require additional licensing
Benefits
- Bluetooth LE Audio Codec - Low Complexity Communication (LC3), developed by Fraunhofer IIS
- Average processor load ~13 MHz (encode and decode, 16 kHz, 32 kbps, 0 cycles memory latency) on an ARC EM9D processor
- Memory size: 53KB ROM, 23KB RAM
- Variety of packet loss concealment algorithms to suit application requirements
Deliverables
- Software Library:
- The software library for the LC3 codec for ARC processors includes:
- Optimized binary library and source code
- Associated make-files for building the codec
- Usage example of the codec
- Documentation:
- The following documentation is available for the LC3 codec for ARC processors:
- Release Notes
- Getting Started
- Reference Guide
