Intel apologises (again)

Mannerisms - David Manners
Nov. 25, 2019
It’s rare for Intel to apologise for anything and then, like London buses, two come along in quick succession.
In October 2018 Intel’s CEO wrote to customers apologising for the shortage of CPUs which had been getting worse all through that summer.
”We’re taking the following actions,” wrote Bob Swan, ‘we are investing a record $15 billion in capital expenditures in 2018, up approximately $1 billion from the beginning of the year. We’re putting that $1 billion into our 14nm manufacturing sites in Oregon, Arizona, Ireland and Israel. This capital along with other efficiencies is increasing our supply to respond to your increased demand. We’re making progress with 10nm. Yields are improving and we continue to expect volume production in 2019.”
