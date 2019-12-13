Plundervolt steals keys from cryptographic algorithms

Many-Channel Centralized DMA Controller with AMBA AXI Interconnect
Industry Expert Blogs
|
Plundervolt steals keys from cryptographic algorithmsRambus Blog
Dec. 13, 2019
An international team of white hat researchers has successfully corrupted the integrity of Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) on Intel Core processors with a software-based fault injection attack aptly dubbed “Plundervolt.” Using Plundervolt, attackers can recover keys from cryptographic algorithms (including the AES-NI instruction set extension) and induce memory safety vulnerabilities into bug-free enclave code.