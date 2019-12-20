PCI-SIG in 2019: A Year in Review

Industry Expert Blogs
PCI-SIG in 2019: A Year in ReviewPCI-SIG Blog - Kurt Lender, Marketing Work Group Co-Chair, PCI-SIG
Dec. 20, 2019
As I look back on 2019, I’m proud to report that it has been a banner year for PCI-SIG®. This year we saw the progression of the PCI Express® (PCIe®) specification ecosystem, prioritized several education initiatives and promoted PCIe architecture around the world. Though it’s difficult to narrow the list down, my top eight 2019 milestones are below.
- The PCI Express 4.0 specification entered official Compliance testing and is being adopted by industry-leading vendors. At this year’s PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop #110, our attendees participated in the first official PCIe 4.0 specification compliance tests and over 40 entries have been added to the PCIe 4.0 Integrators List. PCIe 4.0 technology reaches 16GT/s and products are entering a variety of market segments.