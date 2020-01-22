A Big Problem with Big Data

Small, Low Power, Energy Efficient 32-bit Microcontroller Processor
Industry Expert Blogs
|
A Big Problem with Big DataBreakfast Bytes - Paul McLellan
Jan. 22, 2020
I happened to read a blog post that referred to a 2018 paper in The Annals of Applied Statistics with the title Statistical Paradises and Paradoxes in Big Data: Law of Large Populations, Big Data Paradox, and the 2016 Presidential Election. The 2016 election was used since there is a lot of publicly accessible data ("big data"), this is not any sort of political analysis. It does, however, point to why the election was a surprise, in the sense of differing from almost all the polls made before election day.