New MIPI I3C V1.1 Standard Streamlines Peripheral Connectivity with Lower Cost and Higher Bandwidth

The MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. On January 15, MIPI announced an update to the I3C peripheral connection standard to version 1.1 with many new features. It will streamline integration and lower cost in the development of smartphones, IoT devices, server management, automotive applications, and more. MIPI I3C v1.1 is a scalable, medium-speed utility and control bus that connects peripherals to an application processor, and it is now available to MIPI Alliance members like Silvaco.

In their press release, Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance, said “Delivering a dramatic speed increase and a host of new features to enhance reliability, MIPI I3C v1.1 significantly strengthens the upgrade path for I2C applications and enables many different use cases across mobile and multiple other markets including automotive, PC clients, data centers, drones, industrial and the Internet of Things (IoT). The specification is ideal for system-level implementers seeking a low-cost, off-the-shelf standardized utility bus solution with a small printed circuit board (PCB) footprint and a well-defined and readily available ecosystem of peripherals, sensors and applications.”

Relying on a lower number of pins and the smallest amount of PCB real estate compared with other bus solutions, MIPI I3C integrates mechanical, motion, biometric, environmental, and any other type of sensor. The new version builds on those capabilities with new features for peripheral command, control, and communication to a host processor over a short distance.

