Simplify Entertainment with HDMI 2.1 eARC

Simplify Entertainment with HDMI 2.1 eARCVIP Experts Blog - Synopsys
Jan. 30, 2020
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) has been a part of our entertainment systems for nearly two decades now. Though the look of the cable has remained the same over the years, the input has undergone many improvements since its release in 2002.
With each iteration of HDMI, we have been blessed with higher bandwidths, faster data rates, richer colors and better audio quality. HDMI 2.1 eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) is the next evolution of the connection and has greatly improved upon its e-less predecessor. The biggest improvement over ARC is the whopping 37x boost in bandwidth and speed. With this huge jump, full resolution audio formats like Dolby TrueHD, Atmos and DTS: HD are all compatible.
eARC is designed to provide full backward-compatibility with the Audio Return Channel (ARC) so that an HDMI device with eARC can function in ARC mode if used with an ARC-only device.
