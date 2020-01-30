Industry Expert Blogs
|
A Look Under the Hood at MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI-2 in Automotive
Jan. 30, 2020
Rapidly emerging automotive technology is generating new demands for common standards in cameras and displays, essential components for both advanced driving assistance, autonomous vehicles and infotainment for years to come. The MIPI Alliance is already addressing these needs through constant improvement of its camera and display specifications, which have evolved from the earliest protocols that MIPI Alliance introduced to help kick-start the smartphone industry more than a decade ago.
