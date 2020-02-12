The Future of Embedded Monitoring PART 1

Shall I compare thee to a…Rolls Royce jet engine?

‘There is a new era dawning whereby deeply embedded sensing within all technology will bring about great benefit for the reliability and performance of semiconductor-based products.’ These were my words during a presentation to an industry audience in China back in September 2015. During that same presentation, somewhat to the consternation of the technology veterans in the room, I also drew comparisons between semiconductor design and an aspect of aviation technology being offered by Rolls Royce. Why on earth would I do that?

I could envision real-time, high accuracy, embedded monitoring becoming ubiquitous in all technology. Plus, understanding that valuable insights can be gained from gathering large amounts of data across entire product ranges could enable a revolution within the semiconductor industry.

Click here to read more ...



