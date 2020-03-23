256Gb/s Ready Set Go : PCIe Gen6 Verification IP

Industry Expert Blogs
Mar. 23, 2020
Synopsys Industry’s First PCIe Gen6 VIP availability gives industry leaders a head start advantage for the verification of PCIe Gen6 based designs and meet time-to-market requirements with predictable quality. As PCIe Gen6 is the most significant and disruptive update to PCIe specification in the last decade, it is critically important and advantageous to start verification early and leverage Synopsys PCIe Gen6 VIP to deal with increased verification complexity as well as ensure backward compatibility with the prior generations through PCIe VIP Source Code Test Suite.
