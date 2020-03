TSMC is “actively” considering building its 2nm fab in the US, reports the Nikkei.

“TSMC is facing a strategic decision of whether it wants to later focus more on the U.S. market or the Chinese market,” Su Tze-Yun, director of Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, told the Nikkei, “building an advanced chip plant could be one solution.”

