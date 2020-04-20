The lonely MCU looking for Wi-Fi

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that an MCU without connectivity, must be in want of a Wi-Fi.”

A picture paints a thousand words and for ambitious companies with microcontroller unit (MCU) technology, the picture below is very clear – market growth in IoT-oriented connected devices offers great opportunities. In a slow-growing market, each new design win requires the removal of an incumbent. However, the rapidly growing connected IoT market offers ideal conditions for dynamic companies to quickly gain market share.

