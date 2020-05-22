Talking Sense With Moortec...See No Evil!

In the first of this blog trilogy, Talking Sense with Moortec…’Are you listening’, I looked at not waiting for hindsight to be wise after the event, instead make use of what’s available and act ahead of time.

There’s a Japanese maxim, depicting three ‘wise’ monkeys… Kikazaru, Mizaru, and Iwazaru, better known as ‘hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil’. If they were developing SoCs, you wouldn’t want them on your team. They aren’t going to listen to what the monitoring fabric is telling them, they wouldn’t be able to see deep inside their device to understand what was really happening during device bring up or mission mode and they certainly aren’t going to tell you what they haven’t done or if something is wrong. You’ll be able to see that for yourself when your device comes back from the fab and it’s performance is below the spec’s requirements.

