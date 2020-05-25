SMIC Caught Between Huawei And A Hard Place

SMIC, the Shanghai foundry, is in a bit of a quandary.

If it wants to expand its fabs, and it does, it needs to buy more US-made manufacturing equipment.

But if it continues to supply Huawei, it will very likely be banned from buying US-made manufacturing equipment.

In the wake of TSMC being stopped by the US from supplying Huawei, Huawei is reported to have turned to SMIC – putting in orders for 14nm chips.

