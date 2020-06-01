MACsec Explained: From A to Z

From A to Z, learn everything you need to know about Media Access Control Security (also known as MACsec).

For end-to-end security of data, it needs to be secured when at rest (processed or stored in a device) and when in motion (communicated between connected devices). For data at rest, a hardware root of trust anchored in silicon provides the foundation upon which all data security is built. Similarly, for data in motion, security anchored in hardware at the foundational communication layer provides that basis of trust, and that’s where MACsec enters the picture.

Click here to read more ...



