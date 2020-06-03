DARPA: a hardware-based embedded line of defense at the core

Last week, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced that it has selected two teams of companies to support its Automatic Implementation of Secure Silicon (AISS) program to ‘automate the process of incorporating scalable defense mechanisms into chip designs’. The program is addressing what DARPA describes as ‘making design-for-security’ pervasive.

UltraSoC is delighted to have been included in this list along with Arm, Boeing, IBM, Northrop Grumman, and Synopsys – a team that will set out to develop ‘On Chip Security Engines’.

