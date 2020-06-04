In mid-May, CHIPS Alliance announced the open sourcing of the SweRV Core™ EH2 and SweRV Core EL2 designed by Western Digital. These cores, as well as the earlier EH1, are now supported by Codasip’s SweRV Core Support Package which provides all of the components necessary to design, implement, test, and write software for a SweRV Core-based system-on-chip. But what is SweRV Core EH2?

The SweRV Core EH1 was the first to be released through CHIPS Alliance and was a core aimed at high-end embedded applications including Western Digital’s flash controllers and SSDs. The core is a dual issue, superscalar, high-performance core with 9 pipeline stages. The EH2 is an exciting further development aimed at delivering even more performance for IoT, artificial intelligence and data-intensive embedded applications.

