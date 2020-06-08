From Cloud to Edge, Arm Artisan Physical IP Tuned for Trillion Intelligent Devices in Infrastructure Market

Physical IP, floorplans & reference implementation scripts in one package to reduce design cycle time and achieve predetermined PPA

Arm launched the Neoverse family in 2018, laying out a vision for Secure, high-performance, flexible cloud-to-edge computing built for a world of a trillion connected devices. Leveraging our proven success in the smartphone market and expertise in power-efficient CPUs, the Neoverse portfolio was the first extensive CPU core roadmap developed for the infrastructure market.

Since the debut of Neoverse, more than 50+ and increasing ecosystem partners have joined Arm on this journey. These partners created both hardware and software momentum as well as the successful infrastructure solutions. SiPearl, for instance, has signed a major licensing agreement with Arm to develop its first generation of microprocessors.

