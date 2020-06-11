Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust Cores Certified ASIL-B/D Ready for Enhanced Security in Automotive Applications

Rambus is pleased to announce our CryptoManager Root of Trust RT-640 and RT-645 cores have been certified ASIL-B and ASIL-D ready, respectively. These automotive-grade secure co-processor IP safeguards SoCs in V2X communications, ADAS, ECU platform management, infotainment and other critical vehicle systems.

“As vehicles become increasingly connected, securing communications and the numerous electronic components that are responsible for critical vehicle systems is a necessity,” said Robyn Westervelt, research director, security and trust for IDC. “ASIL certification of security features such as authentication, attestation cryptographic accelerators are imperative to meet the evolving security needs in the automotive market.”

