Securing Network Traffic using MACSec Over Ethernet

Voltage Domain Interfacing Cells for use between power domains using core transistors.
Industry Expert Blogs
|
Securing Network Traffic using MACSec Over EthernetVIP Experts Blog - Synopsys
Jun. 29, 2020
In today’s digital age, networking requirements have become increasingly crucial. The possibility of unauthorized access to networks and confidential information have increased the need for secure network access.
In 2006, the IEEE officially identified a MAC Security standard, also known as MACSec/802.1AE and GCM-AES/GCM-AES-XPN Cipher Suite, to meet the requirements for secure data traversal. MACSec helps users to maintain confidentiality by securing the data with the use of secured point-to-point Ethernet links.
Why MACSec?
Search Verification IP
Related Blogs
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Run Faster, Welcome 800G and Terabit Speeds with Ethernet 802.3ck
- First Ethernet 400G VIP to Enable Next-Gen Networking and Communications SoCs
- PCIe 5.0 Equalization Modes: Reducing Link Bring-Up Time
- ARM invests in the future of IoT connectivity