Super Resolution on Arm NPU

Background

In the consumer electronics industry, high resolution has become widespread and is an expected feature that provides consumers with a better entertainment experience. Home televisions reach 4K resolution, and premium phones now have 2K screens. However, there is still a lot of content that remains in standard definition (480p): movies, documentaries, TV news channels and pictures on social media.

Traditional method vs AI-based method

Traditionally, devices upscale images with interpolation methods. New pixels are added, without much understanding of the original content using a fixed formula. Sadly, the upscaled images suffer from visual artefacts, loss of clarity or loss of texture details.

With the advent of AI, image super-resolution using deep learning can achieve superior aesthetics with a better understanding of the underlying features. This advantage is even more prominent in higher resolutions like 4K and 8K screens.

