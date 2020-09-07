Moortec goes virtual at the TSMC Technology Symposiums & OIP Ecosystem Forums

Albert Einstein famously once said “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” This has been demonstrated globally across multiple industries over the last few months as the world adapts to Covid-19. Last week’s virtual TSMC Technology Symposiums & OIP Ecosystem Forum demonstrated that the Semiconductor IP Vendor community had also adapted in an intelligent fashion and embraced the new virtual event platform that has become the industry norm.

As long-standing members of TSMC’s IP Alliance, Moortec were excited to be involved in this new virtual experience which offered great customer exposure and key notes and technology updates on demand!

So, what were some of the important takeaways and how are they relevant to Moortec, our customers and other event delegates?

Click here to read more ...



