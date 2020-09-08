Barmy Army

The record of Arm-based server chips has not been a happy one. AMD, Cavium, Qualcomm, Applied Micro Circuits and Broadcom have all tried.

AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm gave up. Applied Micro Circuits’ technology was acquired by Ampere and Cavium’s was bought by Marvell.

Marvell said last week it was going to market its Arm-based server technology as a customisable processor platform.

No one in the server game, it seems, wants discrete CPUs from anyone but Intel and AMD (x86 only).

So Marvell’s move to offer customisable Arm-based server chips seems like it’s shifting this product group to the bed next to the door.

