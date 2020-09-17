Nvidia-Arm: Triumph Or Disaster?

Nvidia-Arm has been hailed as both a triumph and a disaster.

Enthusiasts say it gives Nvidia “the whole stack” – a ubiquitous CPU architecture to add to its dominant GPU architecture – while to Hermann Hauser the deal is an “absolute disaster”.

Jen Hsun Huang and Masayoshi Son gushed about the potential of the partnership with Huang extolling the opportunities in computing “from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT” . . . .blah di blah di blah.

In the four years Softbank owned it, Arm expanded into nowhere very much while becoming unprofitable.

