Should The US Government Invest In Fab?

The semiconductor industry has always been good at extracting money from governments but the current efforts underway in the US to encourage government spending look a trifle flaky.

The SIA held a webinar earlier in the week which resurrected the arguments of yesteryear – e.g. foreign governments spending much more than the US government, cheaper labour in foreign countries, need for a level playing field etc etc.

It missed the key problems: Who in the US can fill a fab? Which US chip companies want US fab? Is the IDM model dead? Could companies share a fab? If so, is there any point building a fab operating on the foundry business model to compete with the giga-fabs of Samsung and TSMC?

