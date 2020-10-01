Arm Mali-C71AE: High performance Image Signal Processing with Advanced Safety

The shift to a world that incorporates more autonomy into both our work and leisure life is slowly becoming realized. As a significant step towards this future Arm is introducing brand new technologies to the AE portfolio. This includes bringing the class leading Mali-C71 image signal processor into our AE range of IP, as well as Arm’s Cortex-A78AE CPU and new Mali-G78AE GPU. These new technologies with advanced safety features offer the crucial stepping stones to enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) capabilities in vehicles and enable more intelligent, configurable production lines in factories as we move into this new era of autonomous decision making.

